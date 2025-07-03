BC Lions quarterback took every first-team rep during Thursday's practice and will start on Saturday when the Lions take on the Montreal Alouettes, head coach Buck Pierce confirmed Thursday.

Rourke has thrown for 573 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception while rushing 11 times for 112 yards and one major so far this season.

The 27-year-old has missed the Lions’ last two games after exiting their Week 2 contest against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the fourth quarter with an oblique injury.

Jeremiah Masoli was the Lions' pivot during the team's 27-18 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 4 where he completed 16 of 29 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Pierce also confirmed that linebacker Josh Woods and defensive lineman Mathieu Betts will also be available to the team against the Alouettes on Saturday.

Woods, 27, hasn't played since June of 2024 after sustaining a season-ending knee injury last July.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker had 21 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle in four games before the injury last season.

Woods' best season came during the 2023 campaign after recording 45 defensive tackles and nine special teams tackles with two interceptions and a touchdown in 18 games.

Betts was limited in practice this week and didn't take a rep during Thursday's practice while he deals with an elbow injury.

The 2023 CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player has 15 defensive tackles and two sacks in four games this season.