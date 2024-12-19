The BC Lions signed national defensive lineman Mathieu Betts has signed a two-year extension on Thursday.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports Betts will earn $260,000 in 2024 and $270,000 in 2026, making him the CFL's highest-paid defensive player.

Betts was eligible to hit free agency in February. He returned to the Lions in last August after a stint with the Detroit Lions, registering 13 tackles and two sacks in seven games.

"Mathieu is an elite player in this league who is playing at a premium position. He's truly one-of-one, meaning there isn't another player like him in the CFL,” general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said.

“As we continue to add toughness and grit to this roster, Betts will be a cornerstone of this defence and someone we'll continue to build around."

The Montreal native put together a historic 2023 campaign with 18 sacks to set a new single-season Canadian mark previously held by Lion legend Brent Johnson and Jamaal Westerman. Betts was also the first Lion to lead the CFL in sacks since Keron Williams in 2012 while his 42 defensive tackles set a new career high.

Betts was then recognized for his stellar 2023 campaign with the CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award while collecting West Division and CFL All-Star nods for the first time in his career.

Benevides back as DC

Lalji adds that he's hearing that Mike Benevides has agreed to become the defensive coordinator of the Lions.

Benevides, who returned to the Lions as special teams coordinator in 2023, held the defensive coordinator role with the team from 2008-2011.

Benevides served as head coach of the Lions from 2012-2014.