The Winnipeg Blue Bombers now have Terry Williams' full attention.

For weeks, the B.C. kick returner refused to look ahead to the club's much-anticipated rematch with Winnipeg, instead concentrating on whatever team the Lions were set to face.

Williams, 27, said he only began thinking about Friday night's pivotal rematch with the Bombers following last week's 33-26 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Watch the game LIVE Friday evening at 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

"I'll be honest, I've always taken it one game at a time because if I peek ahead, I might take another opponent less seriously," Williams said. "And if we lose, when we get to this game it might not really matter."

Friday's contest certainly matters. The two teams are tied atop the West Division with 11-4 records and split their previous two regular-season meetings.

The winner not only assumes sole possession of first but also owns the tie-breaker should the two teams end up with identical records. The first-place finisher secures home field for West Division final Nov 12.

The second-place team will host the West Division semifinal Nov. 5, with the winner being the visitor in the conference finale.

"It's a great matchup for the league and each team to see where it stands," Williams said. "We've practised extremely hard and we're ready for the challenge."

Friday's contest will feature two high-powered offences squaring off against two of the league's top defences. So, special-teams play could factor heavily in the outcome.

Williams has accumulated 2,006 total yards to stand third in the CFL in combined yards behind Saskatchewan's Mario Alford (2,042) and Hamilton's Tyreik McAllister (2,027). All but 11 of Williams's yards have come on returns.

The five-foot-nine, 170-pound Williams amassed 284 combined yards in B.C.'s 41-37 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sept. 16. That total included a 120-yard touchdown return of a missed field goal.

"The way we look at special teams is it's a big asset," Williams said. "We know it could come down to that so we practise extremely hard every day to make sure everything is good as a group.

"We're all ready to make a play to help us win."

Winnipeg's return game should receive a substantial boost with the return of Janarion Grant, who missed 10 games with an ankle injury. Grant has 23 punt returns for 314 yards (13.7-yard average, one TD) and 12 kickoff returns for 298 yards (24.9-yard average).

But Williams isn't looking at Friday's game as a grudge match between himself and Grant.

"I worry about myself and what I can control," he said. "There are many great returners in this league and so I just try to control what I can control and be ready to make my play."

A receiver by trade, Williams has just two catches for 11 yards this season. But Williams said his experience as a receiver has helped him transition quickly into his present role.

"There's the hand-eye co-ordination," he said. "There are many great kickers in this league so you have to know how the ball is coming off their foot, how to look (the ball) in and be patient with the ball.

"You've also got to be patient and ready to make a play and not be afraid to make a play."

Added Kenny Kim, Williams's Florida-based agent: "Terry is a player who can change the course of a game on a single play. He's a humble, hard-working young man with unlimited potential and whose game I can see continuing to grow."

Williams is thankful B.C. will have home-field advantage Friday night. The Lions, who've won four straight games overall, are 6-1 this season at B.C. Place Stadium.

"Playing this game at home is big for the fans, big for the league and big for us," he said. "The crowd is a great crowd, best in the league.

"The key for is will be to come out and play one play at a time with high energy. We want to play like we have been doing in practice, all three phases."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.