The BC Lions have released American defensive back Marcus Sayles, the team announced Sunday.



Sayles avoided free agency when he agreed to a two-year extension with the Lions in February.

Sayles, 29, started his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018, earning a West All-Star selection and a Grey Cup win in his first season north of the border.

The five-year CFL veteran was released by the Buffalo Bills in 2017 after signing as an undrafted free agent, before joining the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad for the remainder of the season.

In 2020, he was let go by the Blue Bombers to pursue an NFL opportunity. Sayles went on to sign with the Minnesota Vikings before being waived to make room on the team's 80-man roster.

He played his collegiate career at Division II University of West Georgia, posting 123 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 24 pass breakups, and a school-record 13 blocked kicks.

Sayles has tallied 294 defensive tackles, 12 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and four sacks through 83 games in his CFL career.

The Lions open their season on the road against the Toronto Argonauts on June 9.