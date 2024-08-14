The BC Lions have released American quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Brennan Armstrong from the roster, the team announced on Wednesday.

The move comes after the club signed former Most Outstanding Canadian Nathan Rourke on Tuesday.

Dolegala, 27, started the Lions' 33-16 loss to the Edmonton Elks on Sunday in place of the injured Vernon Adams Jr.. He completed 14-of-23 passes for 146 yards. Over his three-year CFL career with the Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders, Dolegala has thrown for 2,953 yards, 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 24 games.

Armstrong, 24, was added to the roster last week after tryouts with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.