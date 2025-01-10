The BC Lions have released veteran running back William Stanback to allow him to pursue other opportunities, the team announced on Thursday.

The move follows the signing of fellow RB James Butler earlier in the day. Stanback was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Stanback, 30, had a strong season in his only campaign with the Lions, rushing for 1,175 yards and three scores while adding 413 yards receiving with another two majors in the passing game.

Before joining the Lions, Stanback had established himself as a star with the Montreal Alouettes, rushing for over 3,700 yards in five years.

A two-time CFL All-Star with Montreal, Stanback led the league in rushing in 2021 with 1,176 yards.

For his career, Stanback has rushed for 4,891 yards and 14 touchdowns, with another 1,471 yards receiving.