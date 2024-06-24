The BC Lions have released American wide receiver Travis Fulgham from the roster, the team announced on Monday. Fulgham has played all three games with the Lions this season, catching six passes for 98 yards.

He caught three passes for 33 yards in the Lions 26-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.

He was signed by the club this past offseason.

Fulgham, 28, began his NFL career with the Detroit Lions in 2019 and moved on to the Eagles the following season, catching 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns. He shifted to the Denver Broncos in 2021 but only played in one game.

A Virginia native, a Fulgham appeared in in 39 contests for Old Dominion University from 2015 to 2018, recording 128 catches for 2,044 yards and 18 TDs.