BC Lions director of U.S. scouting and assistant general manager Ryan Rigmaiden declined an opportunity to interview for the Edmonton Elks' vacant GM position, per TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Per Lalji, the Lions granted the Elks permission to speak to Rigmaiden, but Rigmaiden declined the opportunity in order to stay with BC.

The Lions had made retaining Rigmaiden a priority, according to Lalji.

Rigmaiden joined the Lions for a second run in 2021, after he won a Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as director of college scouting.

“It’s an honour to continue working with this great organization. I thank Rick LeLacheur, Neil McEvoy and Rick Campbell for the opportunity to expand my role,” said Rigmaiden from his home in North Carolina when he was signed in 2021.

“I really believe in what we’re doing in BC and the pieces we already have in place. Continuity is necessary for us to improve and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this.”

The Elks fired head coach and GM Chris Jones after an 0-5 start this season, and brought in Jarious Jackson to take over on an interim basis as head coach, while Geroy Simon served as interim GM.