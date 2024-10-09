Trevor Harris and the Saskatchewan Roughriders seem to be catching fire at the right time.

Saskatchewan (8-7-1) chases a fourth straight win Saturday when it hosts B.C. (8-8) in the battle for second in the West Division.

Watch the Lions battle the Roughriders LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Saskatchewan would cement second with a win. The Riders remain mathematically in the race for first in the West although Winnipeg (10-6) would clinch top spot with a win or tie Friday night against the Toronto Argonauts (8-7).

Toronto could clinch a playoff spot with a victory and eliminate idle Hamilton (6-10) from post-season contention. Even if the Argos prevail, a B.C.-Saskatchewan tie or Lions win would also give Winnipeg first in the West and home field for the division final Nov. 9.

The second-place finishers host the division semifinals Nov. 2.

Like Saskatchewan, B.C. also controls its playoff destiny. The Lions would take second in the West if they won their remaining two regular-season contests.

Harris, 38, threw for 358 yards with two TDs and two interceptions in Saskatchewan's 28-24 road win over Edmonton last week. Over the Riders last three victories, Harris has completed 65-of-82 passes (79.3 per cent) for 921 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Another positive sign for Saskatchewan is running back A.J. Ouellette (hip) having returned as a full participant in practice. He has appeared in seven games this season, rushing for 466 yards (4.1-yard average).

This marks just the second meeting of the season between the two teams. B.C. earned a 35-20 home victory July 13 but much has changed for both teams since then.

Shea Patterson got the start for Saskatchewan, completing 17-of-25 passes for 278 yards and a TD. Samuel Emilus had eight receptions for 161 yards while Ouellette ran for 72 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.

Vernon Adams Jr. was B.C.'s starter, completing 26-of-42 passes for 451 yards with a TD and two interceptions while rushing four times for 39 yards and a touchdown. Justin McInnis had 14 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown while William Stanback -- the CFL's second-leading rusher with 1,112 yards -- ran for just 14 yards on 12 carries.

McInnis is leading the CFL in receiving yards (1,244, just three ahead of Ottawa's Justin Hardy) but Canadian Nathan Rourke is now B.C.'s starter. The Lions are 3-4 under Rourke, who has completed 65.1 per cent of his passes but with more interceptions (seven) than TDs (four).

B.C. has allowed a CFL-high 41 sacks this season.

Saskatchewan's offence leads the CFL in fewest turnovers (22), fumbles lost (four) and turnover ratio (plus-19). Its defence has forced 41 turnovers and recovered 11 fumbles, both league highs, with 22 interceptions (second overall).

Saskatchewan's Rolan Milligan Jr. has a CFL-leading eight interceptions.

The Lions are 5-4 within the West Division while Saskatchewan is 4-4. The Riders have won four-of-seven home contests while the Lions are 3-5 on the road.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Toronto Argonauts versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Friday night)

At Winnipeg, the Bombers look to extend their win streak to nine games. CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira ran for a season-high 147 yards and a TD in last week's 31-10 win over Hamilton while the defence had three sacks and two interceptions. The West Division leaders' last loss was 16-14 at BMO Field on July 27. The Argos are just one point behind second-place Ottawa in the East Division and return from their final bye week after running for 234 yards in 37-31 home win over Montreal on Sept. 28. Ka'Deem Carey needs just 34 yards to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for a second time.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Edmonton Elks versus Calgary Stampeders (Saturday afternoon)

At Calgary, Canadian Tre Ford will start for Edmonton (5-11) in a game for bragging rights as both teams will miss the playoffs. The Elks look to sweep the three-game series with the Stampeders (4-10-1), who'd made 18 straight playoff appearances before this season. They've lost two straight and will play their final game this season at McMahon Stadium, where they're 4-3-1 but just 2-6 within the West. Edmonton, which has dropped three consecutive contests, is 3-5 on the road and 4-5 versus division competition.

Pick: Edmonton.

Ottawa Redblacks versus Montreal Alouettes (Monday afternoon)

At Montreal, the Alouettes (11-3-1) have clinched first in the East Division but come off the bye week having had plenty of time to let their road loss to Toronto really sink in. The defending Grey Cup champions will look to sweep their three-game series with Ottawa, which has clinched its first playoff berth since losing to Calgary in the '18 Grey Cup but still has Toronto hot on its heels. The Redblacks have lost three straight games overall.

Pick: Montreal.

Last week: 3-0.

CP's overall record: 41-29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.