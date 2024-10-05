The BC Lions clinched a playoff spot for the third consecutive season after beating the Calgary Stampeders in Week 18.

BC also clinched by virtue of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks suffering losses in Week 18.

Nathan Rourke was efficient in their 32-15 victory over the Stampeders on Friday that also eliminated Calgary from playoff contention, completing 20 of 24 passes for 218 yards.

The true star in the playoff berth-clinching victory was the defence, that accounted for two touchdowns in the win.

“It was huge,” said Rourke after the game. “[The defence] won the game. They took over the game for us. It was 9-8, and then we as an offence, we blinked, and it was 25-8, and we hadn’t done anything. It’s an odd feeling, like to play the way that we did offensively and to win.”

The Lions have two games left on the schedule before the CFL playoffs begin - on the road against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, then at home in the finale against the top team in the CFL, the Montreal Alouettes.

Head coach and general manager Rick Campbell knows the team has some issues to correct before the playoffs kick off later this month - starting on offence.

“Meh. I would call it ‘meh,’” Campbell said of the offensive performance on Friday.

“We used to be a team that could throw the ball all over the place, and right now, we’re not in that groove. We do some good things, but then we have some negative plays that that stopped us tonight.”

The Lions have lost in the West Final each of the last two seasons, against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.