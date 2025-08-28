The BC Lions have signed American defensive lineman Levi Bell.

The 6-foot-1, 275-pound edge rusher after a 2023 stint with the UFL's Michigan Panthers, Bell joined the Seattle Seahawks, appearing in training camp and pre-season, registering ten tackles and one sack before spending the rest of that season on the practice squad.

The Cedar Park, Texas native then spent training camp with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 before being released as part of the team’s final roster cuts.

Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden expects the 26-year-old to make an impact immediately.

"Adding a player like Levi gives us another weapon on defence," said Rigmaiden in a press release. " Not only is he an excellent pass rusher with a terrific motor, but he's the kind of player we want in our locker room and in the community. We expect him to contribute right away."

Bell attended the College of Idaho (NAIA) in 2018 and Tyler Junior College in 2019 before a two-year stint at Louisiana Tech, where he recorded 27 total tackles (14 solo, 13 assisted), four sacks and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

Bell moved to Texas State-San Marcos for his senior season in 2022, earning All-Sun Belt Second Team and PFF All-Sun Belt First Team after notching 66 total tackles (26 solo, 40 assisted), 13.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks and seven hurries across 12 games, rated the third-best defensive player in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.