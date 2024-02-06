The BC Lions announced Tuesday they have signed Canadian linebacker Ben Hladik to a two-year contract extension.

Hladik, 24, had a career year with the Lions in 2023, becoming the first Canadian in franchise history to record 100 defensive tackles in a season while recording a career-best five sacks to go along with one interception.

The Vernon, B.C., native was selected by the Lions in round three (22nd overall) of the 2021 CFL Draft and tallied six tackles and a pair of stops on defence across 14 regular-season contests.

A season later, the UBC product recorded 65 total tackles (59 defence, six special teams), two sacks and a pair of interceptions in 18 regular-season games.

Hladik suited up in 28 games over three seasons with the UBC Thunderbirds (2017-19), registering 189 combined tackles (124 solo, 65 assisted), 28 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, six pass knockdowns and an interception that was returned 50 yards for a major.

A two-time U Sports All-Canadian, Hladik was named Canada West Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.