The BC Lions agreed to a two-year contract with defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix on Sunday.

Hendrix, 28, appeared in 16 games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season, recording 17 defensive tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

The 6-foot-4 defensive lineman was released by the Tiger-Cats on Thursday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Originally signed by the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, Hendrix has 82 defensive tackles, 12 sacks, one special teams tackle, and two forced fumbles in his 51-game career split between the Argonauts and Tiger-Cats.

Hendrix also helped the Argonauts to a 2022 Grey Cup victory, recording a sack and a forced fumble in their win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The St. Louis native bounced around in the NFL, spending time on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also appeared in five games with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL in 2020 before the league suspended operations later that season.