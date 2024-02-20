The BC Lions have signed former Denver Broncos defensive back Duke Dawson to their training camp roster, it was announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was a second round-pick (No. 56 overall) of the New England Patriots in 2018 but did not play during his rookie season due to a hamstring injury suffered during training camp. He was traded to the Broncos the following summer and appeared in a total of 26 games for the team during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, recording 27 total tackles and one fumble recovery.

An ACL tear ended his 2020 season early in Week 14 and he was assigned to the practice roster after being activated from the physically unable to perform list in 2021. The following summer, Dawson went to training camp with the Carolina Panthers and later signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad that October.

The Cross City, Fla. native spent four seasons with the University of Florida Gators from 2014 to 2017, registering 82 combined tackles and six interceptions.