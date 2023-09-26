BC Lions offensive guard Sukh Chungh did not practice Tuesday and is not expected to play against the Saskatchewan Roughriders due to an ankle injury, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

OG Sukh Chungh (ankle) did not practice Tues & is not expected to play this Friday vs #Riders. Pierson will get back into starting lineup.

Dane Evans & David Mackie DNP today & are questionable.

Rhymes, Lokombo & Rugamba all practiced fully & will play pic.twitter.com/J3sqJQm56B — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 26, 2023

Lalji adds that backup quarterback Dane Evans (back) and fullback David Mackie (knee) did not participate as well and are questionable.

Wide receiver Dominique Rhymes, linebacker Bo Lokombo and defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba will all play against the Roughriders.

Rhymes, 30, has played in six games for the Lions this season, catching 22 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns.

The 23-year-old Lokombo has tallied 68 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a touchdown in 12 games.