Nathan Rourke will make his third straight start for the BC Lions on Saturday against the Ottawa Redblacks, as reported by TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Rourke, 26, has started in both games for the Lions since signing with the team on August 13 after his release from the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. He has thrown for 360 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Redblacks.

“I think it starts with me,” said Rourke following the team’s 34-27 loss to Ottawa in Week 12. “I think I’ve got to make more plays. I have to trust our O-line, trust our guys, go through reads, and make plays.”

Head coach Rick Campbell did not initially commit to Rourke as the team’s starter for Saturday’s rematch with the Redblacks, but the Victoria, B.C. native will get at least one more opportunity to rediscover the form he showed that won him the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian Award.

While the Ohio University product has struggled in his first two games back with the team, former starter Vernon Adams Jr. continues to recover from a knee injury sustained against the Blue Bombers in Week 9.

“I’m feeling good now,” said Adams to reporters last week. “It’s just really about building confidence in (my knee) now. Just make sure I’m confident before I try to get back on the practice field and put pressure on it.”

Adams has thrown for 2,469 yards and 14 touchdowns in eight games played this season, and led the Lions to a 5-2 record before going down with the injury. He will take team reps in practice and dress as the back-up for Week 13, according to Lalji.

BC has now fallen into to third place in the West Division, and are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, but can jump into second-place with a win on Saturday.

