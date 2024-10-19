BC Lions running back William Stanback and defensive back Garry Peters each left Saturday night's game against the Montreal Alouettes and did not return. Each player was dealing with a stinger, reports TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Stanback had six carries for 28 yards rushing to go along with two catches for six yards before leaving the matchup as BC cruised to a 27-3 victory. The 30-year-old had 1,147 yards on 225 carries to go along with three rushing touchdowns in 17 games heading into Saturday's game. He's also added 44 catches for 407 yards receiving with two majors.

Peters, 32, had 55 combined defensive tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception in 17 games this season prior to Saturday.

The Lions have a bye next week and will play their first playoff game two weeks from now.