REGINA — Ken Miller, a beloved former head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has died. He was 82.

The CFL team announced that Miller died Wednesday in Asheville, N.C., after a brief battle with cancer.

Miller was hired as Saskatchewan's offensive co-ordinator in 2007, helping the Roughriders and head coach Kent Austin win the third Grey Cup title in franchise history.

The following season, Miller became a first-time head coach at age 66, succeeding Austin after he left to join the University of Mississippi.

In four seasons as head coach, Miller led Saskatchewan to the Grey Cup in 2009 and 2010, losing both times to the Montreal Alouettes.

In the 2009 match, known as the 13th-man game, the Alouettes won 28-27 on a game-winning 33-yard field goal by Damon Duval.

Saskatchewan appeared to have won after Duval missed a prior last-second attempt from 43 yards, but the Roughriders were penalized 10 yards for having too many players on the field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.