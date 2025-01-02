VANCOUVER — Mike Benevides is back as the B.C. Lions defensive co-ordinator.

Benevides assumes the role on new head coach Buck Pierce's staff, the Lions announced Thursday.

Benevides had spent the last two years as B.C.'s special-teams co-ordinator and replaces Ryan Phillips, who remains with the organization as secondary coach and pass-game co-ordinator.

Benevides enters his 15th season with the organization (2003-14, 2023-present). He served as the Lions' defensive co-ordinator from 2008-12 and head coach from 2012-14.

He was also served the defensive co-ordinator with Ottawa (2021-22) and Edmonton (2016-18). A three-time Grey Cup champion, Benevides began his CFL coaching career with the Calgary Stampeders (2000-02) serving as a defensive assistant, linebackers coach and special teams co-ordinator.

Corey McDiarmid replaces Benevides as Lions special-teams co-ordinator. He held the same position with the Ottawa Redblacks from 2022-24.

The remainder of the staff includes: Kevin Bourgoin (receivers); Paul Charbonneau (offensive line); Randy Melvin (defensive line); Glen Young (linebackers) and Derek Oswalt (assistant coach).

The Lions also announced Pierce will also serve as their offensive co-ordinator. A running backs coach will be hired at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2025.