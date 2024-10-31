Ottawa Redblacks veteran offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek will have an opportunity to help eliminate his former team in the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Saturday in the Eastern Division Semifinal.

You can watch game Saturday afternoon at 3pm ET/12pm PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

The 30-year-old Bladek spent three seasons in Toronto, helping them win the Grey Cup in 2021 and watching from the sidelines as they fell apart in a disastrous 38-17 loss to the Montreal Alouettes in last year's Eastern Final.

Bladek missed all of the 2023 season because of an ankle injury, but saw how devastated his teammates were with their performance against the Als after winning a league-leading 16 games during the regular season. Bladek called it "heart-wrenching" to watch and said he expects the Argos to be very motivated as they search for redemption on Saturday.

“I guarantee you they’re coming out here with a purpose," Bladek told Don Brennan of The Ottawa Citizen. "A lot of those guys that were in that building the year before are coming to this game looking for a fight. They don’t want to go home, just as much as we don’t.

“It was tough, damn tough. It was hard to watch that, especially not being able to be on the field with them. But that’s old news. We’ve got things ahead of us.”

Bladek played 17 games for the Redblacks this season, helping them finish with a 9-8-1 record, good enough for the team's first playoff appearance since 2018,

Ottawa defeated Toronto 41-27 in early September before the Argos split the season series with a 38-31 victory at BMO Field on Oct. 19 in the second last game of the season. The loss was Ottawa's fifth straight before they found the win column in last week's season finale, defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at home.

Despite signing with the Redblacks last off-season, Bladek says he holds no ill-will towards his former team.

“I don’t hate the Argos. I love the Argos,” explained Bladek. “They did a lot for me. But I’m a Redblack now and I’m looking forward to sending them home and moving on from their field. I think about where I am now and kicking their ass, just because they’re the next team.”

The emergence of Dru Brown

ContentId(1.2197721): Hanna: Redblacks' Brown getting hot at the right time heading into first CFL playoff start

After winning a total of 14 games over four seasons since their last playoff appearance in 2018, the Redblacks finally turned a corner in 2024 with a nine win season.

A major reason for the success is quarterback Dru Brown.

The 27-year-old Oklahoma State product is playing in his first season in the nation's capital after spending the first three seasons of his CFL career as Zach Collaros' backup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Brown has taken full advantage of the opportunity to be full-time starter, throwing for 3,959 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 17 games. He's played particularly well recently, amassing 845 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions over the last two games to close the season.

“It’s just whatever is asked,” Brown told The Ottawa Citizen earlier this week. “There’s been games where we’ve won and we’ve been really efficient running the ball, and there’s been games that we’ve won being really efficient throwing the ball. It’s kind of whatever’s asked of you, but you’re prepared to have to go win a game always, as far as the detail and your process, whether that’s during the week or during the game.

If Brown can continuing his hot streak and outplay Argos pivot Chad Kelly, who has looked far from his Most Outstanding Player self from a season ago, then the Redblacks might have a real chance to advance at the Eastern Final against the Grey Cup champion Alouettes next week.