Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira and Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell have been named the West and East Division nominees for the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award.

Oliveira was a dominant force in the Blue Bombers' offence, as he racked up over 1,800 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns for the West Division champions.

Mitchell, a two-time MOP winner with the Calgary Stampeders (2016, 2018), threw for a league-best 5,451 yards and 32 touchdowns in his 12th season.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. is the West Division finalist for the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette is the East Division finalist.

Both players were unanimous team choices for MOP - an award that has been won by a defensive player only once in CFL history, Solomon Elimimian in 2014. Milligan's eight interceptions led the CFL, while Beverette set the league-wide mark with 107 tackles to go with four sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Oliveira is also the West Division finalist for Most Outstanding Canadian, which would be his second consecutive MOC award. Alouettes defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund is the East Division finalist. He finished the campaign with 36 tackles, seven sacks and a forced fumble.

The finalists for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman are Logan Ferland (Roughriders) and Ryan Hunter (Toronto Argonauts). Sean Whyte, who hit 50 of 53 field goals for the BC Lions and Janarion Grant, who finished his campaign with four return touchdowns for the Toronto Argonauts, are the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player finalists.

Linebacker Nick Anderson of the Elks and wide receiver Shemar Bridges of the Tiger-Cats are the Most Outstanding Rookie finalists, while Roughriders coach Corey Mace and Alouettes boss Jason Maas are the Coach of the Year finalists.

Each team picked a winner for every major award category, including Most Outstanding Player, Most Canadian, Defensive Player, Offensive Lineman, Special Teams Player and Rookie. Those team winners were narrowed to division finalists by a second round of voting.

A third round of voting will determine the winners of each award, which will be unveiled at the CFL Awards during Grey Cup Week in Vancouver on Nov. 14.



2024 CFL AWARD FINALISTS

1. Most Outstanding Player | Brady Oliveira (WPG) | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM)

2. Most Outstanding Defensive Player | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | Tyrice Beverette (MTL)

3. Most Outstanding Canadian | Brady Oliveira (WPG) | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (MTL)

4. Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman | Logan Ferland (SSK) | Ryan Hunter (TOR)

5. Most Outstanding Special Teams Player | Sean Whyte (BC) | Janarion Grant (TOR)

6. Most Outstanding Rookie | Nick Anderson (EDM) | Shemar Bridges (HAM)

7. Coach of the Year | Corey Mace (SSK) | Jason Maas (MTL)