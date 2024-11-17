The Winnipeg Blue Bombers led 10-9 over the Toronto Argonauts at halftime of the 111th Grey Cup being held at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday.

A field goal by Argonauts kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, his third of the contest, with 21 seconds remaining in the second quarter cut the Bombers' lead to one.

Hajrullahu also converted a field goal earlier in the frame.

Blue Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo gave his team a 10-3 advantage halfway through the second quarter.

A three-yard rush for a touchdown by quarterback Terry Wilson put the Blue Bombers in front with 22 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

The Argonauts got on the board first on a field goal by Hajrullahu.

The Blue Bombers are appearing in their fifth straight Grey Cup, having last defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019 and 2021.

The Alouettes beat the Blue Bombers last year, while the Argonauts took the title in 2022.