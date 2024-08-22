Veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill will miss Friday's Week 12 game against the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats after being placed on the six-game injured list with a hamstring injury.

The 35-year-old American was injured on Sunday during a win over the BC Lions.

Shayne Gauthier will start as Bighill's replacement.

Bighill has recorded 46 tackles, including one sack, over nine games for the Blue Bombers in 2024, his sixth season in Winnipeg and 12th in the CFL.

The Central Washington product is a three-time Grey Cup champion, a three-time CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player and six-time CFL All-Star.

After a slow start to the season, the Blue Bombers have won two straight games and sit third in the West Division with a 4-6 record.