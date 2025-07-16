Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers get another shot at the Calgary Stampeders.

Two weeks ago, Calgary handed Winnipeg its first loss of the season, 37-16 in the inaugural Stampede Bowl. On Friday night, the Stampeders (4-1) face the Blue Bombers (3-1) at Princess Auto Stadium.

Calgary is coming off consecutive weeks of handing division rivals their first loss. Last week, the Stampeders defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 24-10 in a game that was pushed back a day due to bad air quality in Regina.

It's been quite a start for Calgary, which posted a 5-12-1 record in 2024 to finish fifth in the West Division. This season, the Stampeders have allowed just five TDs in 68 drives (7.4 per cent) and only four touchdowns in the opposition's 11 trips into the red zone.

Calgary is also tied for the league lead in take-aways (13) and 30-plus yard completions (11). The Stampeders are second only to B.C. (410) in net offence (409.6 yards per game) but boast the CFL's top-ranked ground game (130.6 yards).

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is second overall in passing (1,453 yards). He's tied with Toronto's Nick Arbuckle for most 30-plus yard completions (both have 11) but is tops with a 10.5-yard average per pass attempt.

Adams has also rushed for 132 yards on 16 carries (8.3-yard average) and a touchdown. A win Friday night would give Calgary the season series versus Winnipeg.

The Bombers are especially tough at Princess Auto Stadium. Not only are they the league's lone unbeaten team at home (2-0), but they've won eight of their last nine overall there.

Calgary has also lost eight straight in Winnipeg, its last win there coming in 2017, although Adams Jr. is 5-3 over his career versus the Bombers and threw for 428 yards and three TDs in last week's win over Saskatchewan.

Rookie Damien Alford, who Calgary took first overall in the '25 CFL draft, had six catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start.

What's more, Winnipeg is 12-0 coming off a bye week since 2021 and Collaros sports a 10-7 record versus Calgary.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Toronto Argonauts versus Montreal Alouettes (Thursday night)

At Montreal, Davis Alexander returns for the Als (3-2) after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Alexander has a 7-0 record as a starter, one win short of Danny McManus's league mark to start a CFL career. Receiver Austin Mack (hamstring) and offensive linemen Nick Callender (ankle) and Cyrille Hogan-Saindon (knee) also return. Nick Arbuckle makes a sixth straight start for Toronto (1-4) as Chad Kelly (leg) remains out. Linebacker Wynton McManis (knee), running back Deonta McMahon (ankle) and defensive lineman Derek Parish (ankle) all return but tackle Ryan Hunter (shoulder) is out. Both teams come off a bye. Montreal can clinch the season series with a victory.

Pick: Montreal.

Saskatchewan Roughriders versus B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Vancouver, B.C. (3-3) comes off a 32-14 win over Edmonton as Nathan Rourke threw for 345 yards and two TDs while James Butler ran for 171 yards and a touchdown. The Lions have won three straight home games versus Saskatchewan (4-1), which last won at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 26, 2022. However, the Riders beat the Lions 37-18 in Regina last month, and starter Trevor Harris has won nine of his 12 career starts versus B.C. Last week versus Calgary, Joe Robustelli had 11 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Ouellette went into that game as the CFL rushing leader but fell to third after running for just nine yards on six carries versus the Stampeders.

Pick: B.C.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats versus Ottawa Redblacks (Sunday night)

At Ottawa, Hamilton (3-2) looks to not only sweep the home-and-home series but earn a fourth straight win over East Division opponents. Solid defence and special-teams play anchored the Ticats' 23-20 victory last weekend, although Bo Levi Mitchell's second TD strike to Kenny Lawler late in the fourth gave the home team its winning margin. Mitchell has nine TDs and no interceptions in his last three starts, while Lawler already has a career-high seven TD catches. The Redblacks (1-5) also lost the turnover battle (4-1) in suffering a third straight loss but have won two straight home contests versus the Ticats. However, they've also allowed a CFL-high 14 sacks compared to just five for the Ticats. Last week, Eugene Lewis had five catches for 128 yards, his 19th career 100-yard contest.

Pick: Hamilton.

Last week: 2-1.

Overall: 14-9

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.