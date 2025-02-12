Blue Bombers, Stampeders open second day of free agency with early moves

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders opened the second day of CFL free agency with moves.

For a second straight day, Winnipeg kicked things off by agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with American quarterback Shea Patterson. The six-foot, 212-pound Patterson enters his fourth CFL season, having also spent time with Montreal (2021) and Saskatchewan (2023-24).

Patterson appeared in 18 regular-season games last year with Saskatchewan, winning two of six starts. That included a 19-9 home victory over Winnipeg where he threw for 261 yards and a touchdown and ran for 35 yards.

Patterson completed 131 of 217 passes (60.4 per cent) for 1,655 yards with six TDs and five interceptions last season while rushing 38 times for 134 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns.

Calgary followed by signing Canadian defensive Godfrey Onyeka, who spent the last four seasons with Saskatchewan. The six-foot-one 200-pound Onyeka appeared in 18 regular-season games with the Riders, posting 10 special-teams tackles.

Onyeka began his CFL career with Edmonton (2018-19).

