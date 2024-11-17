Blue Bombers take early lead over Argonauts after first quarter in 111th Grey Cup

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers led the Toronto Argonauts 7-3 after the first quarter in the 111th Grey Cup being held at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday.

A three-yard rush for a touchdown by quarterback Terry Wilson put the Blue Bombers in front with 22 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

The Argonauts got on the board first on a 13-yard field goal by Lirim Hajrullahu on their first possession.

The Blue Bombers are appearing in their fifth straight Grey Cup, having last defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019 and 2021.

The Alouettes beat the Blue Bombers last year, while the Argonauts took the title in 2022.