Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have come to terms on a reworked contract for the 2025 season, reports TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Mitchell will earn $323,800 in hard money, including a $153,000 signing bonus, guaranteeing the veteran almost $100,000 more in hard money than he made last season. The contract also includes up to $51,000 in playtime incentives.

Mitchell, 34, played 18 games with the Ticats last season, his second with the club, and threw for a career-high 5,451 yards to go along with 32 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He was named a CFL All-Star for the third time in his career.

The Katy, Texas native has dressed for 178 career CFL games with the Tiger-Cats and Calgary Stampeders, throwing for 39,023 yards, 226 touchdowns and 117 interceptions. He is a two-time Grey Cup Champion (2014, 2018) with the Stampeders, a two-time Grey Cup MVP, and two-time Most Outstanding player (2016, 2018).