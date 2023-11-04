After watching the first half from the sideline, veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell entered the East Semifinal for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the third quarter trailing the Montreal Alouettes 24-12.

Matthew Shiltz got the initial start for the Ticats and completed 13 passes for 144 yards and an interception before relinquishing the pocket to Mitchell.

"It's taken us all [referencing the quarterback room] the entire year," Mitchell said Tuesday leading up to the East Semifinal. "My job in the playoffs has always been to come out and perform. When the number is called, be ready to go."

The 33-year-old Mitchell completed one of his four pass attempts for six yards and an interception.

Following the Tiger-Cats' loss to the Alouettes, Mitchell talked to TSN's Matthew Scianitti about his future.

“If you’re not paying your highest paid player on this team in a playoff game, I don’t foresee myself being here.”

"I'll sit down with O [Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer] sit down with Scott (Milanovich), sit down with the top guys, and have some conversations with them," said Mitchell.

"Obviously it's fresh right now if you're not paying your highest paid player on this team in a playoff game, I don't foresee myself being here. I love this team, I love this organization, I hope I can be here in some capacity because I would love to be a part of it again but that is obviously for other people to decide."

The native Texan threw for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season in six regular-season games with the Tiger-Cats after spending two different stints on the six-game injured list.