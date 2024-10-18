HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell threw five touchdown passes to lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats past the Calgary Stampeders 42-20 on Friday night.

The win was Mitchell's first against his former team. The 34-year-old Texan spent his first 10 CFL seasons with Calgary before joining the Ticats in 2023.

Hamilton opened the season with a 32-24 road loss to Calgary on June 7. Mitchell was 27-of-38 passing for 300 yards with a TD and interception in his return to McMahon Stadium.

Mitchell staked Hamilton to a 30-0 lead in the second quarter but Calgary pulled to within 33-20 to start the fourth. Marc Liegghio's 35-yard field goal at 4:43 put the Ticats ahead 36-20 before an announced Tim Hortons Field gathering of 22,410.

Mitchell cemented the win with a 14-yard TD pass to Steven Dunbar Jr. at 8:20. Mitchell finished 24-of-37 passing for 450 yards with an interception.

Hamilton (7-10) earned its fifth win in six games but will miss the CFL playoffs. The Ticats finished 4-5 at Tim Hortons Field.

Calgary (4-12-1) fell to 0-8 on the road. The Stampeders are also winless in their last nine games (0-8-1) and will miss the CFL playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Dunbar and Tim White had two TDs each for Hamilton while Jevoni Robinson scored the other. Liegghio booted three converts and three field goals.

Tre Roberson and Matt Shiltz scored Calgary's touchdowns. Rene Paredes kicked two field goals while Reggie Begelton had a two-point convert.

Shiltz was 12-of-24 passing for 124 yards and an interception while rushing seven times for 43 yards. Jake Maier finished two-of-five for 30 yards in spot duty.

The Ticats also announced in the first half they'll retire Hall of Famer Garney Henley's No. 26 at next year's home opener. He'll join Angelo Mosca (No. 68) and Bernie Faloney (No. 10) as the only players in franchise history to have their jerseys retired.

Paredes' 42-yard field goal at 11:00 of the third cut Hamilton's lead to 33-20.

Shiltz pulled Calgary to within 33-17 at 5:17. After scoring on a 15-yard run he threw to Begelton for the two-point convert.

Shiltz left the game at 7:11 following a seven-yard scramble. He was eight-of-13 passing for 65 yards while rushing for 42 yards on six carries before returning in the fourth.

Liegghio's 18-yard field goal at 2:52 extended Hamilton's advantage to 33-9.

Roberson's pick-six at 14:36 of the second cut Hamilton's half-time lead to 30-9. It took away from an otherwise solid performance by Mitchell, who was 17-of-23 passing for 281 yards and four TDs.

Hamilton accumulated 339 net offensive yards and 18 first downs, compared to 131 yards and seven first downs for Calgary.

Parades' 45-yard field goal at 13:53 put Calgary on the board. Liegghio's 29-yard boot at 12:48 extended Hamilton's lead to 30-0.

Mitchell found Dunbar on a six-yard TD pass at 4:30 to put Hamilton ahead 27-0. It came after Mitchell found Robinson on a 27-yard scoring toss 17 seconds into the quarter.

Mitchell and White combined on a 31-yard scoring strike at 11:07 of the first. It followed Cody Grace's 17-yard punt that, with the illegal kick penalty, resulted in just a seven-yard net.

Mitchell opened the scoring with an eight-yard TD pass to White at 9:30. It capped a smart eight-play, 79-yard drive set up by former Stamp Jonathan Moxey's interception to end a promising opening drive.

UP NEXT

Hamilton: At Ottawa (8-7-1) on Friday night.

Calgary: At Saskatchewan (9-7-1) on Oct. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.