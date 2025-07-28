Heading into Week 9 of the CFL season, there is a clear two-horse race for the league’s Most Outstanding Player award.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is the current favourite for the award. The veteran has the Ticats on a five-game win streak and has led the team’s turnaround after the franchise missed the playoffs in the past two seasons. They sit atop the East Division at 5-2 and boast the CFL’s top offence at 32.1 points per game.

Mitchell, 35, leads the CFL with 2,201 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns. The two-time Grey Cup Champion and two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player had one of his best games of the season on Sunday against the BC Lions, tossing three touchdowns to go along with 389 yards in the thrilling comeback win.

“That man is amazing," receiver Kiondre Smith said of his quarterback. "He's a playmaker. He's a baller. He ages like wine and is continuing to show.”

Mitchell has the chance to join an exclusive list of players who have won the MOP award three times (Doug Flutie, Anthony Calvillo, Jackie Parker, and Russ Jackson).

CFL Most Outstanding Player Odds Player Team Odds Bo Levi Mitchell Hamilton Tiger-Cats +210 Vernon Adams Jr. Calgary Stampeders +230 Trevor Harris Saskatchewan Roughriders +700 Nathan Rourke BC Lions +1200 Kenny Lawler Hamilton Tiger-Cats +1400 Zach Collaros Winnipeg Blue Bombers +2600

While Mitchell is considered the favourite, Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is right on his heels. Adams has been an instrumental part of the Stamps’ turnaround after they missed the playoffs last season.

The Pasadena, Cali., native has thrown for 1,913 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions in his first season in Calgary. Adams led the CFL in passing in 2023 (4,769) and is well on his way to putting up similar numbers this year with receivers Domonique Rhymes and Damien Alford at his disposal.

Adams was evaluated for a head injury after taking a hit in last Thursday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes but TSN’s Farhan Lalji reports he should be able to play this Thursday against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Stampeders (5-2) are second in the West Division and have the second-best offence in the CFL (28.9 PPG), only trailing Mitchell and the Tiger-Cats.

Saskatchewan Roughriders signal-caller Trevor Harris is third in MOP odds heading into Week 9. The 39-year-old is having a strong season, leading the Riders to the top of the CFL with a 6-1 record. He has thrown for 1,894 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Harris sits fifth in the CFL in passing and second in passing scores. The two-time Grey Cup champion and 2024 CFL West All-Star looks to add more hardware to his mantle as he leads the top team in the league.

Returning to the CFL after a stint in the National Football League, BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is fourth in MOP odds. The Victoria, B.C., native is fourth in the CFL in passing (1,896) and fourth in touchdowns (10) in his first full season back in the league.

The Lions are struggling with a 3-5 record and sit fourth in the West.

Ticats receiver Kenny Lawler and Zach Collaros round out the top-six favourites to win Most Outstanding Player. Lawler leads the CFL with eight receiving touchdowns.