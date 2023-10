Bob Dyce will return as head coach of the Ottawa Redblacks, general manager Shawn Burke confirmed Monday.

The Redblacks finished 4-14 in their first full season under Dyce, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

The 57-year-old took over head coaching duties on an interim basis last year, going 1-3.

Dyce replaced Paul LaPolice, who was fired with the team sitting at 3-11 for the second straight year.

