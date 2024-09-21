Brady Oliveira eclipsed the 1000 yard rushing mark for the third consecutive season in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' 27-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

In doing so, he became only the fourth Canadian to accomplish the feat in CFL history.

Oliveira rushed for 127 yards on 18 carries and a pair of touchdowns in the win, leaving his total for the season at 1,021 through 13 games.

He joins Normie Kwong (1955-58), Jon Cornish (2012-14) and the man he replaced as the lead back in Winnipeg, Andrew Harris (2017-19).

Kwong set the record for rushing yards in a single season by a Canadian in 1956 with 1,437 - a mark that stood for 56 years until it was broken by Cornish in 2012, the first year of his streak.

Cornish was dominant for the Calgary Stampeders in his three-year stretch, setting the mark for a Canadian in 2012 before blowing it away a year later with 1,813 yards - a record that still stands to this day for rushing yards in a single season by a Canadian.

Oliveira's mark of 1,534 in 2023 stands as the second-best total for a single season by a Canadian. The 27-year-old finished the 2022 season with 1,001 yards.

The Blue Bombers won their sixth consecutive game on Saturday to stay atop the West Division, and they get another matchup with the Elks on Friday.