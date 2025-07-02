Brady Oliveira is back in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' starting lineup.

The CFL's top player and Canadian last season will start at halfback Thursday night when Winnipeg (3-0) visits the Calgary Stampeders (2-1). Oliveira had missed the Bombers' last two games with a shoulder injury.

Oliveira was hurt in Winnipeg's 34-20 season-opening win over B.C., leaving the game after rushing twice for 49 yards. But the Bombers didn't skip a beat as Canadian rookie Matthew Peterson ran 20 times for 130 yards and a TD in that contest.

Winnipeg's defence forced four turnovers the following week to anchor a 27-14 victory over B.C. Then last week, veteran Zach Collaros threw for 334 yards and three TDs in leading the Bombers past Edmonton 36-23.

Nic Demski _ who was a game-time decision with an ankle injury _ had five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns as Winnipeg earned a 13th straight win over Edmonton.

Calgary comes off a bye week set to face a division opponent for the first time this season. The Stampeders' opening three contests were versus Hamilton, Toronto and Ottawa.

Their last game was a 20-12 home loss to the Redblacks on June 21, a contest that was played in windy, rainy conditions. Not only did Ottawa force five Calgary turnovers, it also ran for 239 yards on 31 carries (7.7-yard average), although Daniel Adeboboye accounted for the game's lone TD with a seven-yard reception.

Calgary starter Vernon Adams Jr. was 17-of-32 passing for 218 yards and added 21 yards rushing. But he lost a fumble and had an interception in the fourth quarter.

Calgary leads the CFL in net offence (388.7 yards per game) but has yet to register a passing touchdown. Dedrick Mills ran for 96 yards on 15 carries while adding four receptions for 27 yards versus Ottawa.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats versus Toronto Argonauts (Friday night)

At Toronto, the Argos (1-3) come off a 29-16 road win over Ottawa, a game that saw safety Derek Slywka score on a 105-yard fumble recovery and 120-yard blocked field-goal return. He's the first player to score on 100-yard defensive and kick returns in the same game. Nick Arbuckle makes a fifth straight start after completing 18-of-25 passes for 269 yards with a TD and an interception last week.

Veteran Bo Levi Mitchell earned his 100th career regular-season win in leading Hamilton (1-2) past Montreal 35-17 last week. Mitchell threw for 247 yards and two TDs and boasts a 15-2 career record versus the Argos. Linebacker Devin Veresuk, taken second overall in the '25 CFL draft, had eight tackles, a pick-six and a special-teams tackle last week in his first CFL start for the Ticats.

Pick: Hamilton.

B.C. Lions versus Montreal Alouettes (Saturday night)

At Montreal, quarterback Davis Alexander (hamstring) remains limited in practice after missing last week's game versus Hamilton. Receivers Austin Mack (hamstring) and Cole Spieker (thigh) are also ailing. The Alouettes (3-1) struggled offensively with veteran backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson (24-of-41 passing, 203 yards, TD, two interceptions), mustering just 226 net yards. Bethel-Thompson is 3-4 all-time versus the Lions.

Meanwhile, there's some optimism that Canadian Nathan Rourke (core) could return for B.C. (1-3). The Lions have dropped three straight and their last two under veteran Jeremiah Masoli but have won the previous four matchups with the Alouettes. Masoli is also 5-4 over his career versus the Als.

Pick: Montreal.

Ottawa Redblacks versus Edmonton Elks (Sunday night)

At Edmonton, the Elks (0-3) remain the league's only winless squad following last week's 36-23 defeat to Winnipeg. Tre Ford completed 18-of-29 passes for 252 yards and a TD while Kaion Julien-Grant recorded five catches for 115 yards and Ford's touchdown strike. The Elks rallied to make it 23-23 heading into the fourth before the Bombers took control for the victory.

Again, all eyes are on incumbent Dru Brown (hip) for Ottawa (1-3), who hasn't played since passing for 413 yards in the club's season-opening 31-26 loss to Saskatchewan. If Brown starts, he'll chase a fourth straight 400-yard game. Dustin Crum has started the Redblacks' last two games and was 20-of-35 passing for 235 yards and an interception last week versus Toronto.

Pick: Edmonton.

Last week: 2-2.

Overall: 10-6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.