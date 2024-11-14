Oliveira wins MOP, MOC at 2024 CFL Awards

Brady Oliveira doubled up Thursday night at the Canadian Football League awards, taking home the league’s George Reed Most Outstanding Player honour and Most Outstanding Canadian.

Brady Oliveira Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Oliveira joins Russ Jackson, Jon Cornish and Tony Gabriel as the only players in league history to manage the feat in the same season. Oliveira also won MOC in 2023.

Oliveira beat out Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for MOP and Montreal’s Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund as the league’s top domestic player.

The 27-year-old from Winnipeg carried the ball 239 times for 1,353 yards and three touchdowns this year, helping rally the Blue Bombers to the playoffs from an 0-4 start to the season. He added 476 yards receiving with one touchdown.

This was Oliveira’s fifth season in the CFL, joining the Bombers in 2019. He has 4,317 yards rushing with 24 total touchdowns across his five CFL seasons.

Oliveira and the Bombers will take on the Toronto Argonauts in the 111th Grey Cup Sunday evening in Vancouver.

Alouettes' Maas wins Coach of the Year

Jason Maas of the Montreal Alouettes has won the CFL’s Coach of the Year, it was announced Thursday.

Jason Maas

He beat out Corey Mace of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the honour.

In his second season with the Als, Maas guided the team to a 12-5-1 record and their first division title since 2012. Montreal had not reached the 12-win mark since the 2010 season.

He joins Marc Trestman in 2009, Don Matthews in 2002, Charlie Taaffe in 2000 and 1999 and Marv Levy in 1974 as the only Alouettes coaches to win the award.

The Als led the CFL in completion percentage (71.3 per cent), offensive touchdowns allowed (31) and yards allowed per play (6.2).

Anderson Wins Top Rookie Honours

Edmonton Elks linebacker Nick Anderson has won the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie award.

Nick Anderson Edmonton Elks

The 24-year-old led the league in total tackles (116) and also tied with teammate Nyles Morgan for the most defensive tackles (111) in the league. Anderson also had three sacks and one interception while appearing in all 18 games.

Anderson, in his first CFL season out of Tulane, beat out Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Shemar Bridges for the league’s top rookie honour.

Grant Wins Special Teams Player of the Year Award

Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Janarion Grant has won the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, it was announced Thursday evening.

Janarion Grant Toronto Argonauts Avery Ellis Montreal Alouettes

Grant beat out BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte to win the award.

The 30-year-old returner averaged a league-best 14.8 yards per punt return (minimum 22 returns). He totalled a career-best four total return touchdowns with three of them coming off a punt. He also accounted for a total of 989 punt return yards and 1,000 kick return yards.

Grant had three consecutive games with a return TD this past season, highlighted by a 103-yard kickoff return against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 6.

Milligan Jr. takes home Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. has won the CFL Defensive Player of the Year award, it was announced Thursday evening.

Rolan Milligan Saskatchewan Roughriders

Milligan beat out Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette to win the award. He became the first Roughrider since 2009 to earn the distinction and first defensive back since Jovon Johnson in 2011.

Milligan, 30, played in 16 games this season, recording 71 defensive tackles, 20 of them solo, and a league-leading eight interceptions.

This was the Toledo product’s fourth CFL season, joining the Riders prior to 2021.

Hunter wins first CFL Award of the evening

Ryan Hunter of the Toronto Argonauts has won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award.

Ryan Hunter Toronto Argonauts

He won the award over Logan Ferland of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Hunter helped anchor an Argos line that paved the way to a Toronto offence that scored a league-high 514 points. Running back Ka’Deem Carey also set a career high with 1,416 yards from scrimmage.

Hunter became the second straight Toronto lineman to win the award after Dejon Allen won in 2023.

