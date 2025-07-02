Running back Brady Oliveira will return from a shoulder injury for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Week 5 matchup against the Calgary Stampeders.

The Bombers released their depth chart for Thursday's matchup and listed Oliveira as the top running back, ahead of Matthew Peterson.

The 27-year-old Oliveira has been a full participant during this week's practices for the Bombers after missing the team's previous two games.

The reigning Most Outstanding Player has only managed two carries this season, each of them coming in Winnipeg's season-opening victory over the BC Lions in Week 2.

Oliveira took the first play of the game up the middle for a six-yard rush before exploding for a 43-yard gain two players later, presumably landing on his shoulder. He stayed in the game for the following play, but would later leave.

The back-to-back Most Outstanding Canadian has led the league in rushing yards the past two seasons while rumbling for 3,888 yards and 16 touchdowns over the past three seasons.