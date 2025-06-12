From legendary 2000s offensive linemen to a distinguished official with nearly three decades of service, five former stars of the game and two prominent builders have been elected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum as the Class of 2025.

Offensive linemen Bryan Chiu and Jovan Olafioye, wide receiver Jeremaine Copeland, defensive back Scott Flagel and linebacker Darryl Hall will be inducted in the Player category, while official Glen Johnson and coach Frank McCrystal will enter as Builder.

This year’s class will be officially inducted in an evening ceremony on Friday, Sep. 19, at Hamilton Stadium.

“On behalf of the entire Canadian football community, we are incredibly excited to celebrate these seven legends,” said CFHOF Executive Director Eric Noivo.

“Their contributions on and off the field have helped set the standard for excellence in our game. For their countless accomplishments, their scores of accolades and all the inspiration that they have provided to so many, it will be an absolute privilege to have them join their peers in the Hall.”

The media wing of the CFHOF will open its doors to Paul Friesen and Judy Owen – a pair of veteran sports journalists who have dedicated their careers to chronicling the tales of their hometown heroes, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME – CLASS OF 2025

Bryan Chiu

A Montreal Alouette through and through, Chiu was drafted by Montreal in the second round (18th overall) of the 1996 CFL Draft and would go on to play the entirety of his 13-year career in the province of Quebec, before retiring in 2009.

The accomplishments the Vancouver native achieved during his playing days were fantastic, highlighted by being named to the East Division All-CFL team an astounding nine times (2000-06, 2008-09) while also claiming seven All-CFL nominations (2000-05, 2008).

Chiu also captured the 2002 Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award, as the Alouettes amassed a 152-81-1 (.652) record while he was there, making the playoffs each season.

The former Washington State Cougar played in a staggering seven Grey Cup championship games, winning in 2002 and 2009.

Jovan Olafioye

Olafioye played nine seasons north of the border, eight with the BC Lions across two separate stints, and one with the Alouettes. The Detroit native was the model of consistency and durability from the moment he joined the Lions in 2010, playing a full 18-game schedule on eight occasions.

The product of North Carolina Central totaled 156 games, while earning West Division All-CFL honours in his first seven seasons (2010-16) and All-CFL honours six different times (2011-16).

Olafioye was a three-time finalist for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, and captured the award in 2012. Olafioye raised the Grey Cup in 2011 as a member of the Lions.

Jeremaine Copeland

The receiver’s career spanned 11 seasons (2001-11), and he competed in 168 games with Montreal, the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts.

The native of Harriman, TN won Grey Cups with two different teams, claiming victories in 2002 with the Alouettes, and again in 2008 with the Stampeders. Copeland was also named to three All-Division Teams and two All-CFL Teams.

The wideout put up spectacular pass-catching numbers, clocking five 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons, including a stretch from 2003-09 where he averaged 1,173 yards per campaign.

His combination of longevity and production made Copeland one of 18 players in league history to reach the 10,000-yard plateau (10,115) while adding 622 receptions and 75 touchdowns across his career.

Scott Flagel

The defensive back racked up the accolades across 163 games over his 10-year career (1982-91), and earned six All-Division Team nominations and three All-CFL nominations.

Flagel was recognized as the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 1987 while also winning the Grey Cup three years prior in 1984.

The Western Arizona product sits 12th all-time in defensive takeaways, racking up 40 interceptions and 20 fumble recoveries. Flagel also made a contribution on special teams, adding seven blocked kicks.

The Winnipeg native competed with four different teams during his playing days, including the Blue Bombers, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Rough Riders, and Stampeders.

Darryl Hall

The Oscoda, MI native played all eight of his seasons in Calgary across two stints, the first spanning from 1990-92 and the second from 1996-2000. Hall made three West All-CFL Teams and two All-CFL Teams, and played for the Grey Cup on four occasions while winning twice (1992, 1998).

The former Washington Huskie played in 143 games, collecting at least 50 tackles per year en route to 546 in total. The former Stamp also logged 23 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, and 16 interceptions across his career.

Hall also helped revolutionize the linebacker position, displaying an uncanny ability to drop back into coverage just as easily as he stopped the run or blitzed the quarterback.

Glenn Johnson

The Winnipeg native’s service to the game spanned almost three decades, where he spent a staggering 24 years as a CFL on-field official.

Johnson worked 416 games and 11 Grey Cups, and was named the head referee for the big dance on four separate occasions in 2005, 2007, 2009 and in his final season in 2012.

Following a well-respected on-field career, Johnson earned a place at the league office as vice-president of officiating in 2013. Three years later, he transitioned into a more prominent role, elevating to senior vice-president of football to help oversee the product on the field.

Frank McCrystal

McCrystal’s run as the head coach of the Regina Rams was nothing short of spectacular, and spanned 31 years across two different leagues.

Beginning in 1984, McCrystal coached the Rams while they competed in the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL), winning quite a bit along the way. McCrystal claimed victory in the Canadian Bowl seven different times while the team was in junior, and won the Gord Currie award as CJFL Coach of the Year in 1993 and 1998.

He continued with the program when it transitioned to the collegiate ranks with the University of Regina in 1999, and remained at the university until his retirement at the conclusion of the 2014 season.

In 2007, McCrystal was presented with the Frank Tindall Trophy as Canadian Interuniversity Sport Coach of the Year, while also being named Canada West Coach of the Year.

McCrystal was also elected to the Regina Sports Hall of Fame back in 2021.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME MEDIA WING – CLASS OF 2025

Paul Friesen

Friesen began with the Winnipeg Sun in 1997, and was elevated to columnist in 2001. He has covered a large variety of topics, but there has always been a special place in his writer's heart for the Canadian Football League.

Throughout his journalistic career, his words have elicited both joy and fury from teams and fans alike.

Through it all, his guiding principle has remained the same: tell it like it is.

Judy Owen

Owen’s first professional connection to the CFL came in 1991 when she was assistant city editor at the Winnipeg Sun. She coordinated news coverage for Winnipeg’s first time hosting the Grey Cup.

One year later, she joined the paper's sports department, bringing together her passions for feature writing and general sports reporting. In 1997, she became the beat writer for the Bombers – a rare position at the time for a female sports reporter in Canada.

She became Winnipeg’s freelance sports stringer for The Canadian Press in 2002. Her coverage of Winnipeg’s fifth time hosting the Grey Cup this fall in 2025 will be a full-circle moment, coinciding with her induction into the CFHOF.