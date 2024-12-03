Buck Pierce is set to be named the next head coach of the BC Lions, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Pierce was the offensive coordinator with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and had been with the club in a coaching capacity since 2014, when he was hired as running backs coach.

The 43-year-old played nine seasons in the CFL with the Lions and Blue Bombers, where he passed for 15,289 yards and 76 touchdowns in 67 starts.

Pierce has won three Grey Cups, once as a player with the Lions in 2006 and twice as a coach with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and 2021.

The Lions fired head coach and co-general manager Rick Campbell on Nov. 20 after five seasons at the helm. The club finished with a 9-9 record last season and lost to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Conference semifinal.

More to come.