The Calgary Stampeders have acquired American quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. in a trade with the BC Lions.

The Lions are receiving second- and fourth-round picks in this year's draft from Calgary as well as the Stampeders' second-round pick in 2026. B.C. also sent their 2025 fourth-round pick and 2026 third-rounder to the Stampeders in the deal.

“We’re excited to bring Vernon to Calgary,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a team release. “We know he is a dynamic player and great leader and we look forward to him bringing his big talents to the Red and White.”

“I am super excited to be a Stampeder,” Adams said. “I’ve always wanted to play for Dave and an organization like Calgary - so much rich history and culture. I’m pumped I get to link back up with Beau Baldwin as well. I’m ready to get to work.”

The trade solidifies Nathan Rourke's spot at the Lions starting quarterback for 2025 after he was benched late this season. It is also the first major move made by newly-promoted general manager Ryan Rigmaiden, who moved into the role when the Lions fired head coach and co-general manager Rick Campbell last week.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I thank Vernon for his outstanding work and professionalism on and off the field these past three years,” said Rigmaiden.

“As we continue to build this roster for next year and beyond, we’re excited for the opportunity to acquire more draft picks. Canadian draft picks are the lifeblood of a club’s championship aspirations.”

Adams was considered a Most Outstanding Player candidate before he was benched upon Rourke joining the team after an NFL stint this season. He said earlier this month the decision to start Rourke over him after he returned from injury "crushed" him.

"I want to have a say in where I’m going if they are trading me," Adams added of his future after the team's playoff loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Division Semi-Final.

Adams finished the season completing 197 of 302 passes for 2,929 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Rourke completed 136 of 209 passes for 1,781 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Stampeders are looking to bounce back in 2025 after missing the playoffs this season for the first time since 2004.