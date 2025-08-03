The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian defensive lineman Kyle Samson to the team's practice roster. In a corresponding move, Calgary released defensive back Bentlee Sanders from the practice roster.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defender was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the second round of the 2024 CFL Draft and made his professional debut in the 111th Grey Cup. Samson was traded to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in April was on the team's practice roster until July 30.

The Hamilton native was a two-time Canada West all-star and a two-time second-team all-Canadian at the University of British Columbia. The 24-year-old was part of the Thunderbirds’ Canada West championship team in 2023, accumulating 76 career tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and one interception.

Sanders played in 16 games and made 10 starts as a rookie for the Stampeders in 2024, recording 45 tackles and one interception. The 26-year-old has not see any game action this season.