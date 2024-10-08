The Calgary Stampeders have added former NFL quarterback P.J. Walker to their practice roster, it was announced Tuesday.

Walker, 29, played in a total of 21 NFL games from 2020 to 2023 and made nine starts. Seven of those came with the Carolina Panthers and the other two were with the Cleveland Browns.

He completed 185 of his 339 pass attempts while throwing for 2,135 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 31 times for a total of 80 yards.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Walker led the XFL's Houston Roughnecks to a 5-0 record, leading the league with 1,338 passing yards and 15 touchdowns before the season was called off due to COVID-19.

Walker played collegiately at Temple University, making 47 starts over four seasons. He is Temple's leader in completions (830), passing yards (10,668) and passing touchdowns (74).

The Stampeders sit last in the CFL at 4-10-1 entering Week 19.