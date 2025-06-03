Calgary Stampeders betting profile

Entering the 2025 CFL Season, the Calgary Stampeders are listed at +2400 to be crowned champions at season's end.

Calgary’s +2400 odds rank them last in the league for Grey Cup contention.

After finishing last in the West in 2024 with a 5-12-1 record, the Stampeders are +600 to win the West Division in 2025, trailing the Blue Bombers (+200), Roughriders (+350), Lions (+400), and Elks (+600).

Calgary’s win total for the 2025 season is set at 6.5 on FanDuel, with the over priced at -160.

The Vernon Adams Jr. Era

Veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., acquired in a blockbuster off-season trade, is set to lead the Stampeders as the starting quarterback in 2025.

Adams carries +2000 odds to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award, ranking him near the back end of odds among starting quarterbacks to win the award.

With the Lions in 2024, Adams threw for 2,929 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Now in his first season with the Stamps, Adams is supported by a revamped roster under head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson, who enters his ninth season as coach.

The last Stampeder to win Most Outstanding Player was quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell in 2018.

Calgary Stampeders​ betting markets