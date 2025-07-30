Calgary Stampeders betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds

Here is a look at the Calgary Stampeders betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season.

Calgary Stampeders game log Week Opponent ML Odds Result Spread 1 Hamilton +134 W W +3.5 2 Toronto +112 W W +1.5 3 Ottawa -172 L L -3.0 5 Winnipeg +188 W W +5.5 6 Saskatchewan +230 W W +6.5 7 Winnipeg +168 W W +4.5 8 Montreal -255 L L -5.5

Record: 5-2

Against the Spread Record: 5-2

