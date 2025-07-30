Calgary Stampeders betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds
Jeshrun Antwi and Vernon Adams Jr - The Canadian Press
Published
Here is a look at the Calgary Stampeders betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season.
Calgary Stampeders game log
|Week
|Opponent
|ML Odds
|Result
|Spread
|1
|Hamilton
|+134
|W
|W +3.5
|2
|Toronto
|+112
|W
|W +1.5
|3
|Ottawa
|-172
|L
|L -3.0
|5
|Winnipeg
|+188
|W
|W +5.5
|6
|Saskatchewan
|+230
|W
|W +6.5
|7
|Winnipeg
|+168
|W
|W +4.5
|8
|Montreal
|-255
|L
|L -5.5
Record: 5-2
Against the Spread Record: 5-2
Next Game: Week 9 vs. Calgary