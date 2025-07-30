SCOREBOARD

Calgary Stampeders betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds

Jeshrun Antwi and Vernon Adams Jr Jeshrun Antwi and Vernon Adams Jr - The Canadian Press
Here is a look at the Calgary Stampeders betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season. 

 

Calgary Stampeders game log 

Week Opponent  ML Odds Result Spread
1 Hamilton +134 W W +3.5
2 Toronto +112 W W +1.5
3 Ottawa -172 L L -3.0
5 Winnipeg +188 W W +5.5
6 Saskatchewan  +230 W W +6.5
7 Winnipeg +168 W W +4.5
8 Montreal -255 L L -5.5

Record: 5-2

Against the Spread Record: 5-2

