The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday that they've re-signed veteran kicker Rene Paredes to a two-year deal.

Paredes, 38, was slated to become a free agent in February. He has spent the entirety of his 13-year career with Calgary - the fourth-longest tenured player in franchise history.

Paredes hit 41 of 44 field goals last season, including a new career-long from 57 yards. His 229 games played in a Stampeders' uniform ranks second in team history.

“He’s been a mainstay of the organization for a long time and it’s always a big day when René makes a commitment to remain with the Stampeders,” said Calgary general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson.

“He’s a big part of the team and he’s a big part of the community.”

The native of Caracas, Venezuela is excited to return for two more years to kick for Calgary.

“I’m very excited to be back with the organization,” said Paredes. “My family and I love the city and it’s a blessing to have spent my entire career as a Stampeder. The last two seasons have been a challenge for us as a team but I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to help turn things around.”

Calgary missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2004 after finishing 5-12-1.

In his career, Paredes has hit 587 of 668 field goal tries. His career field goal percentage of 87.87 ranks third all-time amongst kickers with at least 100 field goal attempts.