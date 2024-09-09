The Calgary Stampeders are in an unfamiliar spot.

After Saturday’s 37-16 loss to the Edmonton Elks, their second straight defeat at the hands of their Alberta rivals, the Stamps (4-8) now sit last in the West Division and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Saturday’s Labour Day rematch at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton was Calgary’s fourth consecutive loss, bringing the team to 0-6 on the road this season.

The prolonged slump has head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson searching for answers.

“I need to step back and figure out what is going to resonate and who is going to listen and who is willing to put in the hard work,” said Dickenson following the loss. “It’s not going to change overnight, though. Right now we are not a good football team, we are not doing a lot of things well. We are doing very little well.

“There’s a lot of things that losing teams do, and we did a lot of them.”

Calgary attempted to find a spark this past weekend by benching starter Jake Maier in favour of Logan Bonner. The 26-year-old Utah State product struggled in his first career CFL start, throwing five interceptions in the defeat.

“He’s competing hard,” said Dickenson of Bonner’s performance. “But he gave the ball away too much. It’s very difficult once you’re behind a lot. But guess what? That’s sports. I would say you could never win a game with that many turnovers — and it certainly came true.

“We’re not improving, so we’ve got to find a way. “Whether that’s different schemes or whatever that is, we’ve got to find a chance. And we tried some different things. Some guys stepped up and had some good games. But others certainly weren’t at their best, and same with coaches.”

The Stampeders' offence could only manufacture three field goals in the contest and did not find the end zone. Calgary’s only touchdown in the contest came on an 84-yard pick-six by defensive lineman Mike Rose.

The road to the playoffs doesn’t get any easier in this Saturday’s matchup against the league-leading Montreal Alouettes (10-2).

“We’re coming to work tomorrow,” said Dickenson. “That’s all I can ask of the guys. But there are no answers right now, and we’ve got to find some answers. That’s where I’m at.”

The Stampeders last faced off with the Alouettes on July 6 and dropped a close 30-26 decision at Molson Stadium.

Calgary has six games remaining on their schedule, four against division opponents, as they try to claw their way back into the playoff picture.

No decision has been announced as to who will be under centre for the Stampeders in Saturday’s matchup.