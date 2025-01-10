The Calgary Stampeders have signed wide receiver Reggie Begelton to a one-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season.

Begelton appeared in all 18 regular season games for the Stampeders last year and posted 92 catches for 1,150 yards and four touchdowns.

“I am thrilled to extend my journey with the Calgary Stampeders and contribute to our quest for success,” Begelton said in a release. “I believe wholeheartedly in our team’s potential and I can’t wait to bring our fans the victories we all strive for. Go Stamps Go.”

The 31-year-old was named a CFL all-star for the third time in his career in 2024.

“Reggie has been one of our most consistent and productive players and we’re excited to extend him through the 2026 season,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a release.

Begelton has played in 86 career games for the Stampeders over seven seasons and has 421 catches for 5,595 yards and 28 touchdowns.