Vernon Adams Jr. and the Calgary Stampeders face another undefeated challenge.

Calgary (3-1) visits the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0) -- the CFL's lone remaining unbeaten squad -- on Friday night. Last week, Adams and Co. defeated Winnipeg 37-16, handing the Blue Bombers their first loss of the season.

Saskatchewan is not only at home -- where it has won four of its last five games -- but comes off a bye week, having amassed a 4-1 record following a week off the last two years. And veteran starter Trevor Harris (head/illness) resumed practising this week after missing the Riders' 37-18 home win over B.C. on June 28.

Backup Jake Maier stepped in and threw for 170 yards and a TD but AJ Ouellette was the main offensive threat, running for 139 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Saskatchewan rushed for 188 yards on 33 attempts (5.7-yard average) overall.

The ground game is important for Saskatchewan, which is averaging a CFL-best 138.5 yards per game. Ouellette, is the league's rushing leader with 347 yards (6.2-yard average per carry, three TDs).

Saskatchewan is also averaging a CFL-leading 29.3 offensive points per game while having committed a league-low five turnovers. But the Riders are eighth overall in penalties (9.5 per game) and last in yards (109.8).

Adams threw two TD passes -- his first this season -- versus Winnipeg and stands third in the CFL in passing (1,025 yards). He's also Calgary's second-leading rusher (116 yards on 14 carries, 8.3-yard average).

Dedrick Mills carries the rushing load for Calgary. He's second overall behind Ouellette with 311 yards (4.9-yard average) but leads the CFL in touchdowns (five) and runs of 10-plus yards (nine).

Calgary's defence also got into the act versus Winnipeg with Damon Webb and Derrick Moncrief returning interceptions for TDs. The Stampeders are allowing 18.3 offensive points per game and given up just five total touchdowns, both league lows.

Saskatchewan's defence is surrendering 66.5 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the CFL.

The Riders are not only 3-0 this season with Harris but the veteran quarterback has completed 72.5 per cent of his passes. He's also averaging a league-best 10.1 yards per passing attempt.

This marks the first of two regular-season meetings between the West Division rivals. They'll square off at McMahon Stadium on Aug. 23.

The Riders and Stamps split their two games last year, with each winning on the road.

Calgary has history on its side, sporting a 7-1 regular-season record at Mosaic Stadium since it opened in 2017. Overall, the Stampeders are 10-1 in their most recent regular-season visits to Saskatchewan.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Ottawa Redblacks versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday night)

At Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats (2-2) chase a third straight win versus a division opponent. Veteran Bo Levi Mitchell threw five TD passes in last week's 51-38 road win over Toronto with three going to Kenny Lawler, who finished with six catches for 207 yards. Meanwhile, Isaiah Wooden Sr. accumulated 264 combined returned yards, which included taking a kickoff back 86 yards for a touchdown. A win would move the Ticats into a first-place tie with idle Montreal (3-2). Ottawa (1-4) has dropped two straight, including a 39-33 road decision to Edmonton last week. Dru Brown returned, throwing for 316 yards and two touchdowns but the Redblacks lost dangerous returner Devonte Dedmon (leg) to injury.

Pick: Hamilton.

B.C. Lions versus Edmonton Elks (Sunday night)

At Edmonton, the Elks (1-3) look for a second straight home win following last week's decision over Ottawa. Tre Ford was 15-of-17 passing for 212 yards and two TDs and sets up an intriguing battle with fellow Canadian starter Nathan Rourke of the Lions. Justin Rankin ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while adding four catches for 69 yards and a TD. B.C. (2-3) comes off an exciting 21-20 road win over Montreal on Sean Whyte's game-ending 43-yard field goal. Running back James Butler (303 yards, 5.2-yard average, two TDs) is third overall in CFL rushing but the Lions will be without defensive lineman Kemoko Turay, who received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Wednesday for his role in last week's post-game melee.

Pick: B.C.

Last week: 2-2.

Overall: 12-8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2025.