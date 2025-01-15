Defensive lineman Orimolade agrees to one-year extension with Stamps

CALGARY -- American defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade has agreed to a one-year extension with the Calgary Stampeders.

The deal means Orimolade is under contract with the CFL club through the 2026 season. Calgary acquired Orimolade last week from the Toronto Argonauts.

Orimolade registered six sacks, 17 tackles, an interception and forced fumble in helping Toronto win the Grey Cup last season.

Orimolade began his CFL career with Calgary in 2018 and spent four seasons in Alberta before signing with the Argos as a free agent in 2023.

The two-time Grey Cup champion has 105 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, 26 sacks, six forced fumbles and two interceptions over 68 regular-season games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.