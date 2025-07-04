CALGARY - Vernon Adams Jr. threw his first two touchdown passes as a Stampeder in Calgary's 37-16 win over the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL on Thursday.

Clark Barnes and Damien Alford caught his touchdown passes, Dedrick Mills scored a rushing touchdown and Damon Webb and Derrick Moncrief returned interceptions to score for the Stampeders (3-1) in front of an announced 22,485 at McMahon Stadium.

Rene Paredes contributed five kicking points and punter Mark Vassett a punt single for the hosts, who handed the Blue Bombers (3-1) their first loss of the season.

Winnipeg's Jerreth Sterns caught a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter and kicker Sergio Castillo was good from 19, 21 and 29 yards.

Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira, the CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 2024, totalled 61 yards on 13 carries after sitting out two games with a shoulder injury.

Thursday's "Stampede Bowl," named in honour of the Calgary Stampede starting Friday, was a matchup of the two stingiest defences in the CFL.

The Stampeders raced to a 29-6 lead by halftime, while Winnipeg's offence was hampered by miscues, interceptions and a smothering Calgary secondary.

After three straight games without a touchdown pass for the first time in his career, Calgary's quarterback Adams threw two in the first half.

Adams, acquired in a trade from the B.C. Lions last November, also completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 22 yards and went interception-free.

His Winnipeg counterpart Zach Collaros went 34-for-48 in passing for 288 yards and one touchdown, but was intercepted twice for Calgary touchdowns.

Collaros and his favourite downfield target Dalton Schoen connected on just four of 10 attempts.

Moncrief picked off Collaros for a 70-yard pick six early in the fourth quarter.

Winnipeg mustered its first touchdown of the game with two and a half minutes to play when Sterns fought off Webb to grab a four-yard Collaros throw to the end zone.

Jalen Philpot's 68-yard catch and run put the Stampeders on Winnipeg's doorstep with two and a half minutes left in the first half. Mills punched the ball into the end zone for Calgary's fourth major of the game.

Collaros pushed the Blue Bombers downfield with the clock ticking down but Winnipeg settled for a Castillo field goal and a 23-point deficit at halftime.

The hosts led 22-3 midway through the second quarter when Adams connected with Alford on an 11-yard catch and run for the latter's first CFL touchdown.

Adams threw his first touchdown pass as a Stampeder on Calgary's opening drive when he aired the ball out to Barnes for a 43-yard major.

After kicking the convert, Paredes put an 85-yard kickoff out the back of the end zone for another point and an 8-0 Calgary lead.

Winnipeg's first drive ended in a 19-yard field goal by Castillo.

Webb picked off a Collaros throw intended for Nic Demski and ran back a 30-yard touchdown for Calgary's 15-3 lead heading into the second quarter.

UP NEXT

The Stampeders visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 11. The Blue Bombers have a bye week before a rematch with Calgary at home July 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2025.