It's the lone blemish on the Saskatchewan Roughriders' season to date.

Saskatchewan (8-1) visits Calgary (6-3) on Saturday looking to not only create more separation in the West Division standings but avenge its only loss of the year. The Stampeders defeated the Riders 24-10 in Regina on July 12.

Saskatchewan has since reeled off four straight wins, including a 29-9 victory last week over the East Division-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Trevor Harris was 21-of-27 passing for 307 yards and three touchdowns while KeeShawn Johnson registered eight catches for 117 yards.

The Riders accumulated 412 net yards and ran for 109 yards (4.5-yard average) while converting on 11-of-21 second-down opportunities (52.4 per cent). Defensively, Saskatchewan had six sacks and forced four turnovers while holding CFL passing leader Bo Levi Mitchell to 201 yards with two interceptions.

Calgary comes off a bye week following its 28-27 home victory over Winnipeg on Aug. 9 on Rene Paredes' game-ending 40-yard field goal.

Back in July, Calgary starter Vernon Adams Jr. was a one-man show versus Saskatchewan. He completed 28-of-36 passes for 428 yards and three TDs but was also intercepted twice.

Damien Alford had six receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns while Dedrick Mills ran for 85 yards on 14 carries. Calgary rushed for 134 yards in the contest, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt, and accumulated 548 net offensive yards.

Tyson Richardson recorded 14 tackles while Clarence Hicks had two of Calgary's three sacks. The Stampeders also forced four turnovers.

Harris finished 36-of-44 passing for 425 yards and a touchdown while Joe Robustelli registered 11 catches for 191 yards and the TD. But the Riders ran just nine times for 16 yards.

Calgary is allowing a CFL-low 19.6 offensive points per game with Saskatchewan second at 20.3 points. The Riders are 3-1 within the West and 4-0 on the road while the Stampeders are 4-0 within the division but 3-2 at McMahon Stadium.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus Montreal Alouettes (Thursday night)

At Montreal, the Alouettes (5-4) start fourth-stringer James Morgan with Davis Alexander, McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Caleb Evans all hurt. Other starters out include receiver Austin Mack, safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy and defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson. Hardly ideal for a team that's lost three straight and tied with Edmonton for last in average offensive points (21.8 per game) and is last in offensive TDs (17).

That puts plenty of pressure on a Montreal defence that's allowing 23.2 offensive points per game, third-best in the CFL. Winnipeg (5-4) comes off a 30-27 home win over Ottawa as starter Zach Collaros threw for 298 yards and a TD with two interceptions. Nic Demski had six catches for 128 yards for the Bombers.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Edmonton Elks versus Ottawa Redblacks (Friday night)

At Ottawa, Dustin Crum is expected to start for the Redblacks (3-7) as incumbent Dru Brown (knee) missed practice Monday or Tuesday. Crum split his previous two starts this season but presents defences with a dual threat (625 yards passing with two TDs and two interceptions, 199 rushing yards with six touchdowns).

Veteran Cody Fajardo looks to lead Edmonton (3-6) to a third straight win. He threw for 273 yards and a TD in last week's 28-20 victory over Toronto. Justin Rankin rushed for 92 yards and a TD and had five receptions for 87 yards. The Elks are 3-2 versus the East Division but 1-3 on the road and are allowing a CFL-high 27.4 offensive points per game. Ottawa is 2-3 against the West but only 1-3 at home.

Pick: Edmonton.

B.C. Lions versus Toronto Argonauts (Saturday afternoon)

At Toronto, B.C. (5-5) chases a third straight win to remain in the West Division playoff hunt. The Lions' offence ranks first in net yards (427.1), passing (325.3 yards per game) and is tied for tops in offensive points (27.1). Quarterback Nathan Rourke (2,686 yards) is third in passing while Keon Hatcher (54 catches, 878 yards) and James Butler (785 rushing yards) both lead their respective categories.

Toronto (2-8) counters with Nick Arbuckle, who's second in CFL passing yards (3,033) and TDs (17) but has also run for a team-high 135 yards as the Argos are last overall in rushing (48.2 yards per game). They've also allowed the second-most sacks (25) and given up 36 big plays on defence, 11 big-play returns and 28 TD drives, all league highs.

Pick: B.C.

Last week: 4-0.

Overall: 28-15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.