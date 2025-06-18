The Calgary Stampeders moved wide receiver Reggie Begelton to the six-game injury list after the veteran exited their win on Saturday with a leg injury.

The team announced that Begelton suffered a knee injury in their 29-19 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. He had one catch for seven yards before departing the game in the first quarter.

Begelton, 31, is in his eighth season with the Stampeders, and is a three-time CFL All-Star (2019, 2023 and 2024), and helped the team win the Grey Cup in 2018.

Begelton attended mini-camps with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers in May.

In 2020, he departed the Stampeders to play with the NFL's Green Bay Packers. He appeared in one game against the Atlanta Falcons, appearing on the field for two snaps on offence.

He has 427 catches for 5,660 yards and 28 touchdowns in 90 career CFL games.